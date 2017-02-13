Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city will allocate an additional $80 million to the cash-strapped Toronto Transit Commission in its 2017 budget.

Tory, who made the announcement at Broadview station on Monday, said the new money means the city will spend more on the TTC than it ever has in the transit system's history.

"The number one priority for Toronto residents continues to be help that we can give them moving about the city more easily," Tory said at the start of morning rush hour.

"It's essential to our way of life, it connects people to opportunity, and it's something that we have to focus on after decades of neglect."

TTC budget pegged at $1.95B

Tory said he wanted to ensure that riders know the budget, which will be voted on by council on Wednesday, actually increases funding for the transit system.

According to the TTC's chief financial and administration officer Vincent Rodo, the money is the "largest single year increase" in TTC history.

The TTC and its Wheel-Trans service will have an operating budget of $1.95 billion if approved by council.

Mayor John Tory answers a question at Broadview station on Monday after promoting a line item in the city budget that gives $80 million in new money to the TTC. (Linda Ward/CBC)

Tory said the new money is welcome news for the transit system. He handed out flyers at the station and talked to commuters to promote the increase in funding.

Tory said the new money means funding one million more Wheel-Trans rides, finishing the rollout of the Presto system, opening the subway extension to York University, and continuing work on the one-stop Scarborough subway expansion.

It also means running 800 subway cars, 200 streetcars and 1,900 buses to carry 544 million riders this year, buying 783 new buses and upgrading signals on Line 1 to ensure subway trains on that line can run more frequently and with fewer stoppages.

And it means continuing to open the subway earlier on Sundays and continuing to allow children 12 and under to ride free on the TTC.