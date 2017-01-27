Mayor John Tory's plan to put road tolls on two major highways was blocked by the premier on Friday.

At 11 a.m., the mayor will respond at city hall.

Tory's pitch to toll the Gardiner Expresswayand Don Valley Parkway, which made headlines across the country when he announced it at the end of last year, was expected to generate some $200 million a year to spend on transit infrastructure and highway repairs.

But earlier Friday Wynne said she won't support the tolls because Toronto lacks "reliable transit options."

Instead, the province will give the city more proceeds from the provincial gasoline tax so by 2021-22 Toronto will get $307 million.

TTC Chair Josh Colle welcomed the new gas tax money and said it will make a significant, positive difference for the city's transit system.

But he also criticized Wynne's move.

"It is unfortunate that our partners at the province denied City Council's request for a regulatory change to allow the City of Toronto to manage its own assets," he said in an emailed statement.