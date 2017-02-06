Mayor John Tory has written a letter to Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne asking the provincial government for more child care funding, saying "more needs to be done" to help families struggling in Toronto.

Tory is expected to make an announcement on Monday morning at a daycare in Scarborough. He is scheduled to appear alongside budget chief Gary Crawford.

The letter comes days after Tory urged Wynne to spend more provincial money on social housing in Toronto. And it comes in the wake of a decision by the province not to allow the city impose road tolls on Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway.

"After our last meeting, I stated it was not business as usual between our two governments," Tory writes in the letter dated Sunday.

"I firmly believe that when it comes to issues like child care and housing, it can no longer be business as usual because the status quo leaves Toronto taxpayers footing the bills that the province should be paying."

The city plans to provide 300 additional families with subsidized child care this year.

"Given your recent comments and concerns about affordability for Ontario residents, I want to draw to your attention the child care affordability crisis unfolding in Toronto and the need for Queen's Park to address the issue."

Tory says in the letter that he wants the province to "act immediately" by providing funding for 4,918 additional subsidies that the city needs to bring its ratio of subsidies to child care spaces back to the level it was in 2010.