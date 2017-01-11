Toronto Mayor John Tory says he supports a recommendation to test out privatized garbage collection in Scarborough.
The city has been contracting out garbage collection in the city's west end since 2012. Tory said that move has saved the city millions.
"I want to save money in the east end as well," Tory told reporters at a Wednesday news conference in Etobicoke.
Tory said the move is "not about ideology," and that a test is necessary to see whether private garbage collection will be cheaper than what city workers can offer.
CUPE Local 416, which represents the city's garbage collectors, has already launched a campaign saying Tory's push to privatize more garbage collection amounts to "firing" the workers.
"Mayor Tory has demonstrated that he doesn't value their quality work and dedication to customer service excellence and efficiency," the union's website, Kickedtothecurb.ca, says.
Tory said Wednesday the union will be able to bid for the opportunity to do the work. The mayor also pointed out that privatized garbage collection is the norm in many other GTA cities.
Scarborough residents just want their garbage picked up for the lowest possible cost, he said.
The city's public works committee is set to consider the recommendation next week.
