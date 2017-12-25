Toronto Mayor John Tory says in his annual Christmas Greetings that he hopes residents make time over the holidays to help less fortunate people.

"Toronto is a caring city and I know we all want to help each other in any way that we can," he said.

Tory wished Toronto residents a "very Merry Christmas" in the one minute and nine second video released by the mayor's office on Monday. He said families and friends will gather together over the holiday season to "look back on the joys" of this year.

"At this special time of the year, I hope we all have a chance to reflect on how lucky we are to live in a place like Toronto. This is a great city and one that I believe just keeps getting better," he said.

"I'm proud to lead a city where people care deeply for one another and where no matter what the issue we find a way to move forward."

Tory said he hopes residents find time to be with the "important people in your life" and to enjoy how "wonderful" Toronto can be at this time of year.

And he urged residents to be safe.

The mayor delivered the message while sitting in a wooden chair, in front of four flags and a large Christmas tree, decorated with red, green and silver ornaments and red and gold garland.

In his message, Tory did not mention any plans for 2018, even though it is a municipal and provincial election year. He is expected to run for a second term as mayor.

Toronto goes to the polls on Oct. 22, 2018 to elect a mayor, city councillors and school board trustees. Ontario goes to the polls on June 7, 2018 to elect a provincial government.

According to the city, Toronto is home to 2.8 million people, a diverse population, and is Canada's largest city.