Fire damages roof of John English public school in Etobicoke

A two-alarm fire damaged a school in Etobicoke on Monday morning, but the school will remain open to students.

The blaze ignited on the roof of John English Junior Middle School, on Mimico Avenue, shortly before 5 a.m., according to Toronto Fire Services. No one was inside the building at the time.

Firefighters forced their way into the property and used an aerial ladder to battle the blaze, according to Toronto fire Capt. David Eckerman.

Crews managed to get it under control at 5:35 a.m., though they had to remove some components of the roof to extinguish lingering hotspots.

Eckerman initially said there was minor smoke and water damage to the school gymnasium, but a spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board later clarified that the affected area was the auditorium.

Ryan Bird said the school will be open on Monday.

"Crews are already there, cleaning it up and assessing any necessary repairs," Bird said.