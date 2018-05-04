Man arrested in Vancouver in connection with Toronto stabbing death

A Toronto man has been arrested in Vancouver in connection to the death of a 23-year-old in Scarborough this past April.

Joel Newby, 23, died after being stabbed on April 20, 2018 at a Toronto Community Housing complex.

At the time, police had only a suspect description to release, describing the assailant as a black man wearing a dark blue jacket.

A few days later, they had a name as well, releasing a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 27-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder.

On Friday, police announced that their colleagues at the Vancouver Police Department had located and arrested the suspect.

"Toronto Police Service and Vancouver Police Department are working together to extradite him to Toronto to face his charges," said a police release.