Retired CBC traffic reporter Jim Curran makes his return — not with a update on the Gardiner — but with his annual handmade stained glass window piece, available to be won at CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season.

"The fun is designing it, picking the colours, putting it together, seeing what it's like when it's all done," Curran said during an interview on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

Curran says each stained glass window takes about three weeks to create. (Garry Asselstine/CBC)

Curran's creations have been featured at Sounds of the Season for years and his retirement in 2012 has not dulled his passion for creating stained glass windows.

He used his cross-country trip this summer, from the shores of the St. Lawrence River, through to Calgary and parts of British Columbia, as inspiration.

"That was the theme this year for the stained glass; to try and capture the essence of rural Canada and we can say perhaps, the near north."

Sounds of the Season begins at the CBC Broadcast Centre on December 1. (Tanja Tiziana/CBC)

It's a piece listeners will want for their home, Curran said, as the colours on the window change with the season.

"As the day goes on, the light wanes, gets later into the evening, the mood changes. And by the time you get into the evening, it actually does appear as if it's a moonlit evening."

Sounds of the Season is CBC Toronto's annual charity drive to help support local food banks with cash and food donations.

This year's full-day event is Friday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the CBC Broadcasing Centre.

Listeners can meet CBC local and network stars, along with opportunities to win prizes with every donation.

Curran's stained glass window can be won with donations of a minimum of $10.

Listeners are asked to include the code words "Stained Glass" on their entries.