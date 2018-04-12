Torontonians pulling on #jerseysforhumboldt to honour the Broncos

Torontonians are pulling on their favourite jerseys or wearing green and gold to honour the 16 players and staff killed in the devastating Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has proclaimed Thursday "Jersey Day" in the city, encouraging residents to "demonstrate their support" for those affected by the crash.

"We are all heartbroken by this tragedy. This is a small but important way for everyone, including City of Toronto staff, to demonstrate their support for all those who have been affected," Tory said in a statement.

TTC staff, like this fare collector at Union Station, are wearing a different uniform on Thursday. (Ali Chiasson/CBC)

"It is so far geographically between Toronto and Humboldt, Saskatchewan, and yet we are part of the same country that celebrates hockey, that celebrates its young people, and that celebrates its small towns and big cities."

Last Friday night, the Broncos were travelling by bus to their semifinal game against the Nipawin Hawks when the bus collided with a semi-truck. On Wednesday, it was announced that the team's athletic trainer, Dayna Brons, had died, bringing the death toll to 16.

More than a dozen people were also injured.

Canadians across the country have offered support to the Broncos' players, staff and their families in various ways, including leaving hockey sticks out on their front porches.

School children across the city, many of whom either play or have played hockey, are taking part in Jersey Day. Children at Holy Name Catholic School wore their own team jerseys or Team Canada jerseys.

I feel bad for them because it would be hard to lose your teammates. Since I play hockey I would be really sad. - Maddie Jones, Grade 2

Grade 8 student Abby Jones said wearing the jerseys shows everyone in Saskatchewan that other parts of the country are with them.

"I think it's amazing that everyone has come together to support this hockey team," Jones said.

Maddie Jones, who is in grade 2, said she wants people in Saskatchewan to know "we're trying to help them as much as we can."

"I feel bad for them because it would be hard to lose your teammates. Since I play hockey I would be really sad."

The girls' mother, Jennifer Miles, said she was honest with them about what had happened, sharing news stories and photos of the team.

"Everyone can relate," she said through tears, adding that teammates share a special connection.

Grade 8 student Owen Philipps-Gange said the crash is "pretty devastating" for the victims' parents.

"It would be hard to play hockey again," he said. "I'd feel pretty bad."

The TTC is allowing employees to wear jerseys over their uniforms. Special constables and fare inspectors are wearing a green ribbon in a show of support rather than jerseys. Metrolinx staff are also wearing green ribbons if they don't have a jersey to wear.