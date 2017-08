Ontario Provincial Police have launched a investigation into the death of Jeremiah Perry who died while on a Toronto District School Board canoe trip to Algonquin Park in early July.

The OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch is on the case, which will be overseen by OPP CIB Det.-Insp. Peter Donnelly.

Last week, the board revealed that the 15-year-old didn't pass a swim test. TDSB protocol requires that students pass a swim test in order to go on such a trip.