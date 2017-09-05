As kids all over the city put on their backpacks and head out the door for their first day of school, the family of Jeremiah Perry is honouring the teen who will never make that trip again.
Jeremiah Perry, who died while swimming in Big Trout Lake during a school trip at Algonquin Park in early July, was remembered by relatives as they walked his bike to his high school, C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute Tuesday morning.
His father, Joshua Anderson, locked the bike onto a rack in front of the school. When all the rest of the bikes are gone at the end of the school day, Jeremiah's will be left standing alone.
A third-party review promised
Toronto District School Board protocol requires that all students pass a swim test in order to go on trips like the one Perry attended, but the school board revealed in August that the 15-year-old did not pass his test.
They have promised to conduct a third-party review of their excursion procedures, specifically with regards to "high-care" activities, which include canoe trips.
The Ontario Provincial police is still investigating the case.