Toronto's chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat is leaving her role effective September 29 "to pursue other interests," the city announced Monday.

Keesmaat has held the job of chief planner and executive director of the city planning division for the last five years.

In a release announcing her departure, city spokesperson Jackie DeSouza lauded Keesmaat's work on various projects, including the city's first council-approved transit network plan, OMB reform — as well as some of Toronto's banner transit projects such as the King Street pilot project, the Scarborough subway extension, SmartTrack, and the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

"I want to personally thank Jennifer for her tremendous passion, leadership and innovation in driving forward a number of major projects for the City as we continue to move Toronto toward becoming a more livable, affordable and functional city," Mayor John Tory said in the release.

The role of city planner was Keesmaat's first foray into public service, the city said. Before stepping into that role, she was a principal at a design firm and had worked primarily a planning consultant.

"I promised myself that after five years in public service I would review my future options," Keesmaat said in the release. "I look forward to new challenges in the important business of city building, now enriched by invaluable lessons, new friends and colleagues acquired while serving the people of our great city, Toronto."

