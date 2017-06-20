It's the second tragedy to strike the Plunkett family in just under ten years.

On June 16, Jeff Plunkett, 26, was killed in a collision near Barrie — a decade after his father, York Regional Police Det.-Const. Robert Plunkett, was killed in the line of duty.

Jeff Plunkett died last Friday following a late afternoon collision at Highway 26 and Anne Street North in Minesing, Ont., north of Barrie.

An obituary says Plunkett was a member of the University of Ottawa basketball community who will be greatly missed by his girlfriend, family, and friends.

Following the collision, a number of people took to social media to express condolences and mourn, with one Facebook user writing that Plunkett had a "rare ability to light up any room."

Robert Plunkett was a 22-year veteran of the force who had won awards for bravery and athleticism. ((York Regional Police))

His father, Robert Plunkett, had been trying to arrest Nadeem Jiwa, a suspect in an air bag theft ring, in August 2007 when the 23-year-old reversed the car he was in and pinned Plunkett between a tree and the car door.

He died in hospital, and Jiwa was later convicted of manslaughter.

Every year since his death, the York Regional Police have hosted a race named in his honour to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Plunkett had been chair of the Special Olympic Spring Games in York Region in 2000 and showed strong commitment to the Special Olympic cause, according to a York Regional Police news release.

The obituary for Jeff Plunkett requested that memorial donations go to the Ontario Special Olympics.