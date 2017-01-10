A driver "​trying to impress" a passenger sunk his Jeep into Lake Ontario after his off-roading adventure took a wrong turn Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.

It took officers more than two hours to pull the stranded vehicle from two-feet of water at Cherry Beach after the driver drove onto the ice, not realizing he had left the snow-covered road. .

"Someone decided to off-road because they were driving a Jeep," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

@TPSOperations @TPS51Div. I happened to take a video:) pic.twitter.com/E2nw1uBaXe — @CakePopLane

"The driver was trying to impress a passenger. I think it was someone trying to be adventurous," Douglas-Cook said.

Toronto police called in the marine unit to assist with the rescue around 8:15 a.m, after it was deemed "too risky for a tow truck to pull it out."

Both the driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported, Douglas-Cook said.

No charges were laid.