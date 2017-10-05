A man who spent more than a decade behind bars for a 2004 drive-by shooting is now free after charges against him were stayed on Thursday.

Jason Wisdom had been convicted of murder, attempted murder and murder to benefit a criminal organization after a shooting that killed one man and injured another.

He appealed that decision, and in August, the Ontario Court of Appeal ruled that he was entitled to a new trial. On Thursday, the Crown chose to stay the charges and discontinue prosecution against him.

"Jason had said from day one that he was not there at the time of the shooting, that he was at home," Wisdom's lawyer James Lockyer told CBC Toronto on Thursday. "He spent a lot of time in jail for a crime he didn't commit."

Charges against Jason Wisdom were stayed at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Thursday. (Kate McGillivray/CBC)

Mistaken identity shooting

Wisdom had been found guilty in 2009 along with two other men, Tyshan Riley and Philip Atkins.

Riley is known to have led the notorious street gang the Galloway Boys, with a Toronto police detective describing him as having no regard for human life and "playing God."

The trio were charged in the March 2004 shooting of Leonard Bell and Brenton Charlton, two friends who were shot while they were stopped at an intersection on the way to Home Depot.

Charlton was killed and Bell was hit several times.

The motive behind the shooting, police believed, was that the three men thought Charlton's car belonged to a rival gang.

On Wednesday, Bell expressed his horror that Wisdom was to walk free.

"It's a slap in the face to the public in general that they'd want to release a notorious criminal back into our society," he told CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond.

Leonard Bell told CBC Toronto that the prospect of Wisdom being released was 'very troubling.' (CBC)

'Relative weakness' of case against Wisdom

The decision to grant Wisdom a new trial in August hinged largely on the inclusion of evidence against him that the court decided had a "significant prejudicial effect" on the jury that convicted him.

That included details about Wisdom's participation in a 2004 plot to rob a Money Mart in Pickering, used as evidence to prove that he was an active member of the Galloway Boys.

"Given the relative weakness of the Crown's case against Wisdom, it is not possible to conclude the admission of that evidence did not result in a miscarriage of justice," the decision from the Court of Appeal read.