Two remaining suspects in the murder of a teen boy gunned down in a Pizza Pizza outlet in northwest Toronto have surrendered to police.

Lenneil Shaw, 23, and Mohamed Ali Nur, 18, both of Toronto, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jarryl Hagley.

Hagley was shot in the early morning hours of Oct.16, 2016. The shooting occurred at 1937 Weston Rd. near Lawrence Avenue West.

Police say the two suspects turned themselves in to police on Friday and are due to appear in court on the same day at the Finch Avenue West courthouse.

Both men were wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

On Thursday, two other suspects, Winston Poyser, 24, and Shakiyl Shaw, 23, both of Toronto, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the same killing.

Hagley, who would have turned 18 on Jan. 1, was eating in a restaurant with friends when gunmen entered the Pizza Pizza outlet.

The men opened fire in his direction, he ran to a washroom for cover but was wounded. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.