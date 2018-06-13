Veteran city councillor Janet Davis won't run again in Beaches-East York

Janet Davis, the long-time councillor for Beaches-East York, won't seek re-election this fall, she announced Wednesday.

Davis has represented Ward 31 for 15 years, and is well-regarded as city council's child care advocate.

"It's been an incredible honour to represent this wonderful east end community," Davis told reporters outside the East York Civic Centre.

Davis says she deliberated for some time before opting against running again, but decided she wanted to spend more time with family.

"You're going to get me back," she said, looking back at family members.

Coun. Janet Davis is well known as council's child care advocate. (John Rieti/CBC)

Davis is throwing her support behind Diane Dyson, who is set to run in the redrawn Ward 35 in October's municipal election. Davis called Dyson "exceptionally qualified."

Davis vowed to keep contributing to the city in some manner, especially, she said, given the Ontario PC party's majority win in the recent provincial election (she had thrown her support behind the NDP).

"I may find myself circling back to my roots of advocacy and organizing," she said.

Davis is one of several current councillors not running this fall. Candidates have until July 27 to sign up to run in this year's municipal election, which takes place on Monday, Oct. 22.