Man stabbed in parking lot at Jane and Lawrence

A 21-year-old man was transported to hospital early Monday morning after being stabbed multiple times in the chest.

CBC News ·
Police cordoned off the area in a parking lot where a young man was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police say they were called to a parking lot on Jane Street north of Lawrence Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The man was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital and was injured in his chest and lungs. Toronto paramedics say he is in serious condition. 

Police have no description of a suspect at this time.

An officer told CBC Toronto that there were no eyewitnesses to the stabbing and that police will know more when the stores on Jane Street reopen in the morning, allowing them to access to security video.

