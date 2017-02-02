A 35-year-old man is Toronto's latest homicide victim, following a shooting at a Jane Street apartment building Wednesday night.

Dameion McFarland, of Toronto, is the city's sixth murder victim of 2017.

Toronto police were called to 2999 Jane St. at 10:17 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting near Jane and Finch Wednesday night. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

When they arrived along with paramedics, they found McFarland suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Life-saving efforts were made but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and investigators did not immediately have information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto Police Services at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.