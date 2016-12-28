A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Jane and Finch area Wednesday night.

Officers had been patrolling near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue around 6:40 p.m. when they heard gunfire, Toronto Police Const. Victor Kwong said.

The officers ran toward the sound and found a man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, a spokesman confirmed.

Police say a black SUV seemed to be pulling away when officers arrived. It's unclear, however, if the shots were fired from the vehicle, Kwong said.

Toronto police forensic unit

Police began searching the area for suspects after a black SUV fled the scene. (Garry Asselstine/CBC)