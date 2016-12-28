A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Jane and Finch area Wednesday night.

Officers had been patrolling near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue around 6:40 p.m. when they heard gunfire, Toronto Police Const. Victor Kwong said.

The officers ran toward the sound and found a man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, a spokesman confirmed.

Police say a black SUV seemed to be pulling away when officers arrived. It's unclear, however, if the shots were fired from the vehicle, Kwong said.