Police say the family of a missing man paid a ransom for his return, but after a few hours his kidnappers stopped responding. Authorities say they have reason to fear for his safety.

Jammar Allison, 26, was last seen with friends at Da House of Jerk restaurant, near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 427, in Etobicoke Friday night. As he was walking to his car, police say he was abducted.

"He was going outside to his vehicle and that's when three men approached him and forced him into a black [Dodge] Caravan minivan and drove off with him," said Toronto Police Supt. Ron Taverner.

Taverner says police weren't contacted right away. It was only after Allison's family paid an undisclosed ransom and could no longer reach the kidnappers that police were informed.

Police looking for three men

"We're at a disadvantage not knowing about this right away," said Taverner. "The three men are described as male, black, and wearing dark clothing."

A waitress at Da House of Jerk, who has served Allison numerous times, says there was nothing different about him on Friday night.

Allison was last seen leaving Da House of Jerk restaurant on Rexdale Boulevard in Etobicoke. (Garry Asselstine/CBC NEWS)

"He's a nice guy; we usually have jovial conversations," said Mahala Williams. "He came with a group … They were eating, everything was fine. They left."

Police have obtained surveillance video of the plaza's parking lot. They were also able to track down the dark vehicle they believe the suspects used, but police say that didn't further the investigation.

In March 2017, Allison was arrested in Thunder Bay during the city's largest crack seizure operation. Toronto police aren't linking the two events.

"That has nothing to do with what we're dealing with here. His safety is the main concern," said Taverner.

Allison is described as 6' tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black shirt and pink shorts at the time of the abduction.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.