Const. James Forcillo will stay in custody for at least two more weeks after he allegedly violated the conditions of his bail.

The suspended Toronto police officer, convicted in the 2013 shooting death of Sammy Yatim, was arrested Wednesday for violating bail conditions related to his house arrest.

He appeared in court Friday to address those violations, but the hearing was pushed back to Nov. 30.

Between now and then, the court is expected to review a request by the Attorney General's office that Forcillo's bail be revoked altogether.

Forcillo had been residing with his ex-wife, Irina, and she was listed as a surety under his bail conditions.

"Given the situation where you're living under the same roof with your spouse and you're separated and going through that, it must be a lot of stress for everybody concerned," Toronto Police Association president Mike McCormack told CBC Toronto on Wednesday.

Forcillo has been out of jail since July, when he was released on bail pending his appeal of his attempted murder conviction.