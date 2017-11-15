Toronto police arrested Const. James Forcillo on Wednesday for breaching his bail conditions, the Special Investigations Unit said in a news release.
More to come
CBC News Posted: Nov 15, 2017 10:33 AM ET Last Updated: Nov 15, 2017 10:33 AM ET
