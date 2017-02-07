Toronto police Const. James Forcillo will have been out on bail for two years following his sentencing for attempted murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old by the time his appeal is heard.

Forcillo learned recently that his court date has been set for Oct. 2, his lawyer Michael Lacy confirmed Tuesday.

The officer was convicted of attempted murder in Sammy Yatim's death, but was acquitted of the more serious second-degree murder charge by a jury in January 2016.

Yatim died after Forcillo shot him nine times — in two separate rounds of gunfire — while the teen was holding a knife and was the only person aboard a streetcar.

The victim's family said he suffered from mental health issues. Yatim had been in distress when he died in July 2013, they have since said.

'Nothing in this world will compensate me for the loss of my son,' Sahar Bahadi, the mother of Sammy Yatim, said following Forcillo's conviction. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Out on bail

Forcillo has been out on bail since July 29, 2016, two days after Justice Edward Then sentenced him to six years in prison. He had been supposed to surrender to police on Nov. 9, 2016, but Justice Eileen Gilese extended his bail indefinitely at that time.

Gilese said in her written decision that there was no obvious risk that Forcillo would not return to custody, nor that he would be a threat to public safety.

Forcillo will now have to surrender on Oct. 1, 2017, the date recently set for his appeal, his lawyer said Tuesday.

He will remain in custody until the hearing the next day.