Police release security video of fatal shooting in financial district

A graphic security video showing the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Jaiden Jackson last Sunday was released by investigators on Friday in an effort to gather more information about the three suspects.

Police say Jackson, 28, was at Pick 6, a newly opened restaurant and sports bar co-owned by the rapper Drake and his head of security, when he left with an unidentified woman around 9 p.m.

The pair was walking west on the north side of Wellington Street, just west of Yonge Street, when a black, four-door Honda Civic swung toward them.

Police say two men got out and opened fire.

Please consider watching and sharing video to help Toronto Police ID suspects in shooting murder of Jaiden Jackson outside Pick 6ix nightclub *caution graphic video*. Info contact Det/Sgt Gary Giroux cell 416-318-2122. Anonymous Crime Stopper tips 1-800-222-8477 <a href="https://t.co/XSgNgHeBpf">pic.twitter.com/XSgNgHeBpf</a> —@TPSHomicide

The video shows Jackson running down the ramp of a parking garage at 18 Wellington Street West, with the driver and two gunmen chasing him and firing shots.

Jackson can be seen falling down at the bottom of the ramp, as the two gunmen and the driver continue to fire. The two gunmen jump into the car, and the driver then reverses the Honda up the ramp and out of the garage.

When officers arrived, they found Jackson in critical condition. Police say he had been shot many times.

He was taken to a trauma centre but died of his injuries.

Police are encouraging the public to watch and share the video in order to help them ID the suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.