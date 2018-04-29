Memorial service pays tribute to hundreds of Italian fallen workers
All Italians living in Canada owe their success to those who died, says a labour rights activist
More than 1,000 workers of Italian origin killed in workplace incidents in Ontario were remembered at a ceremony in North York on Saturday.
Marino Toppan, a labour rights activist and author, address the crowd, before construction tools and supplies were laid down in memory of those who lost their lives.
Toppan said all Italians living in Canada owe their success to those who died.
"The most significant part of this ceremony is to remember these men who lost their lives in this country doing humble work using simple tools as miners," Toppan said.
At the memorial service, the Medaglia d'Oro al Merito Civile was presented. According to the Consulate General of Italy Toronto, the medal is one of the highest honours given by Italy. It was given out for the first time in Canada at the event.
Toppan accepted the honour and dedicated the medal to the discovered and yet to be discovered fallen workers.
"This Medaglia d'Oro is a symbolic recognition of their duty to their family's future and their hope for a better life," he said.
"Let us never forget that this medal was earned by the fallen workers themselves, the family they left behind who suffered and those of us who have (been) working hard to make sure that this story was told."
Toronto Mayor John Tory, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen also spoke at the service.
"The Italian community, I think it is safe to say, has built the city that all of us enjoy today," Tory said.