Memorial service pays tribute to hundreds of Italian fallen workers

More than 1,000 workers of Italian origin killed in workplace incidents in Ontario were remembered at a ceremony in North York on Saturday.

The ceremony follows the unveiling of an Italian Fallen Workers Memorial Wall two years ago. That wall commemorated nearly 1,000 Italian workers who lost their lives on the job over a century. Another 600 workers were added to the wall in 2017.

Marino Toppan, a labour rights activist and author, address the crowd, before construction tools and supplies were laid down in memory of those who lost their lives.

Toppan said all Italians living in Canada owe their success to those who died.

"The most significant part of this ceremony is to remember these men who lost their lives in this country doing humble work using simple tools as miners," Toppan said.

Marino Toppan, a labour rights activist, spoke at this year's event and was recognized for his work in recognizing the fallen workers. (Keith Burgess/CBC) "They pressed their simple tools in their rugged hands and built our future."

At the memorial service, the Medaglia d'Oro al Merito Civile was presented. According to the Consulate General of Italy Toronto, the medal is one of the highest honours given by Italy. It was given out for the first time in Canada at the event.

Toppan accepted the honour and dedicated the medal to the discovered and yet to be discovered fallen workers.

"This Medaglia d'Oro is a symbolic recognition of their duty to their family's future and their hope for a better life," he said.

"Let us never forget that this medal was earned by the fallen workers themselves, the family they left behind who suffered and those of us who have (been) working hard to make sure that this story was told."

Mayor John Tory was among the politicians who spoke at Saturday's memorial service. (Keith Burgess/CBC) Toppan passed along the medal to Villa Charities, which was asked to hold the medal in trust.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen also spoke at the service.

"The Italian community, I think it is safe to say, has built the city that all of us enjoy today," Tory said.

"I hope we will all continue to work together to make workplace health and safety a priority. That is probably the greatest single thing we could to do honour the memory of those who we are here honouring today."