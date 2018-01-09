Between the minus double-digit deep freeze and seemingly endless cycle of snow, some of us may be more than ready to ditch the hot chocolate and parkas for Mai Tais and swim trunks.

"I'm looking for sunshine, I'm looking for warmth," said Ilona Biro, a Toronto-based freelance travel writer.

"It doesn't have to be a beach holiday but somewhere where you can roam the streets without layers and layers of clothes on."

Canada's big airlines are boasting seat sales to the usual sunny suspects: Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean.

But Biro, and several other travel experts who talked to CBC Toronto, believe it's time get more adventurous, suggesting options that won't necessarily break the bank, and could very well make you the envy of your friends' Instagram feeds.

Toronto travel writer Ilona Biro recently returned from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and she's got another trip planned to Bangkok, Thailand this spring. (Ilona Biro)

Go south, like way south

South America is a top seller this winter for G Adventures, a tour operator that specializes in small group travel.

Top picks are Colombia and Peru, according to the company's Canadian director of marketing, Aizaz Sheikh.

"It's very much about having an immersive experience. We use local guides, local transport," he said.

"You're actually buying an experience."

No need for parkas at the famed Machu Picchu in Peru. (G Adventures)

An action-packed 12-day trek through Peru, for example, goes for about $2,899. Something more low-key, with plenty of built in beach time, could be a nine-day tour through Colombia, on sale for about $1,665.

"It's a very Latin meets Caribbean fusion," Sheikh said.

Aizaz Sheikh, the director of marketing at G Adventures in Toronto, says Peru is the top destination among his clients this winter. (G Adventures)

Off the beaten path

Before booking anything, Jeff Element, the president of Travel Corporation Canada — which includes more than 30 groups including Trafalgar and Contiki — says to make sure your travel plan and destination jibes with your age and interests.

Thailand is his current favourite.

"I'd feel comfortable travelling there with my two daughters, or taking my parents," said Element, 47.

It has t-shirt-and-shorts weather, he points out, as well as being affordable, with amazing food and culture.

"You've got to think away from the Caribbean, which is a wonderful vacation, but there's so much more the world has to offer."

Nothing but blue sky and white sand at Railay Beach in Thailand. (Shannon Martin)

And if you're looking for a bargain, Element suggests a destination many of us typically associate with summer vacations: the Mediterranean.

"There's lots of deals to be had," he said. "The crowds are a lot less, it's much more affordable."

And, perhaps most importantly, it's warm, with daytime temperatures hitting the mid-teens.

Go big

As for Biro, she's planning a trip to Bangkok this April. But all this wintry weather has her feeling the pull to Mexico, though you won't find her anywhere near the big tourist hot spots.

Her number one choice is the Oaxaca Coast, specifically towns like Puerto Escondido and Huatulco.

"They're a lot quieter, smaller, more authentic feeling than what you'll get on the Mayan Riviera," she said. "And it's fun because the beaches attract a lot of surfers, so there is a fun surfer vibe."

The mother of two also recently returned from Ethiopia and is encouraging all of her friends and family to check it out.

"It's a great window into Africa. It's a phenomenal country. It's packed with UNESCO sites," she said.

"I think it's time to get more adventurous again."