With just a few weeks until spring, it would seem that Mother Nature is getting a jump on the next season, as Toronto could reach record-high temperatures on Thursday.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 16 C today, with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. It is expected to stay cooler near Lake Ontario.

The normal high for Feb. 23 is 1 C.

The highest recorded temperature for this date was back in 1984, when the temperature reached 14.9 C.

Patchy fog overnight. Showers possible my morning. Sky clears gradually tmrw afternoon with record breaking temps possible (14-16°C range). pic.twitter.com/wTTZJQJTLc — @JayScotland

As of 5 a.m., it was already 9 C in the city.

The temperature will drop to a low of 2 C overnight, with the risk of a thunderstorm before morning.

Friday's high will reach 4 C before another spike on Saturday, with a forecast high of 12 C.