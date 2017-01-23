Toronto police say a man has died after an early morning shooting near Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West that left a white sedan riddled with bullets.

Police said the man was shot in the head on Monday around 1 a.m. while he was a passenger in a car. He was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Family members say the man was 24 years old.

Residents told CBC Toronto they heard seven or eight shots that came from the area of a strip mall. The car in which the man was shot dead was found just blocks away by police.

'We're shocked,' says victim's aunt

Members of the man's family, who were at the scene Monday morning, said he was in the "wrong place at the wrong time."

"We're shocked," said the man's aunt, who declined to give her name to CBC Toronto.

She said he was a "naive, young guy" and "just a lovable human being."

Toronto police were on scene early this morning for the shooting. (Michael Cole/CBC)

Police are looking for the shooter and did not release any suspect information. The other passengers in the sedan have been taken in for questioning.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

A stretch of Islington that was closed from Ayr Crescent to Milady Road to allow police to investigate has since been reopened.