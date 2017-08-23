Nearly 150 students and their parents are scrambling after a beloved Toronto Islamic school suddenly shuttered its Grade 9 to 12 offerings — only weeks before the start of the school year.

On Monday, the Islamic Foundation School (IFS) announced it was closing down its high school, saying it was no longer able to keep it operating due to low enrolment as well as administrative and financial issues.

"We hope and pray that you will be able to find a good school for your children to attend," reads a statement tweeted by the school Monday.

But while the partial closure was officially announced this week, the union representing the school's teachers alleges the move is in fact a reprisal for its teachers unionizing. It claims the school began contacting parents on Saturday telling them of the imminent closure, saying it was the result of teachers joining a union.

'Disturbing action,' union claims

In May 2017, the school's 35 teachers voted to join the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union, which also represents teachers at two other Islamic schools in Ontario.

The teachers' demands, according to the union, include better wages, improved benefits, job security, better health and safety, and respect at work.

"The employer took this disturbing action with no notice to the Union and only two weeks' notice to parents," the UFCW said in a statement Tuesday. Shutting down the high school means approximately 10 teachers who would have been getting set to head back to the classroom will now find themselves without jobs, the union said.

School management says enrolment in its high school grades is lower than usual this year and that union demands would require it to hike tuition, driving away even more parents. (CBC)

School management says it simply isn't feasible for it to meet the union's demands, adding that doing so will mean having to hike tuition fees. And with enrolment in the high school classes already lower than normal this year, higher tuition will mean the school will be left having to pay teachers teaching classes that are largely empty.

"That's the part that hurts," said Shahzad Mustafa, who sent three of his daughters to IFS for elementary school.

"Teachers are often working for a Muslim school out of a sense of wanting to contribute back to their community," Mustafa told CBC Toronto. "So they're often very dedicated and loyal, so they'll often take a very significant pay cut compared to what they get in the public system, for the sake of really working for the community."

Parents left mulling options

Mustafa says he chose the school largely because of its strong social justice stance, saying that it not only provided his children with strong academic grounding within a spiritual environment, but that they also had frequent opportunities to get involved in local or global charity projects through IFS.

Sami Furmli has three children who have graduated from the school and a fourth who was about to enter Grade 12.

He says he's now hoping figure out an alternative, but that with September around the corner, he may have to turn to a public school.

"It's very unfortunate. It shouldn't be. The commmunity should get together to find a solution for this problem because it is very important for our children to learn their values."

News of the possible closure also saw panicked parents take to social media to voice their concerns over the weekend.

"My eldest daughter, Sahar, attended the elementary school and was set to start high school in September. Two of my nieces are also students. They are all devastated," one parent wrote on Facebook. "Shutting down the high school two weeks before classes is irresponsible and unjust to the teachers, students and parents."

Need for change in leadership, say some

CBC Toronto also spoke with a former teacher at the school who says trying to communicate with the board, who she likened to an old boys' club, was a constant challenge.

"This is Canada, this is not like back home," she said. "Whatever they think they want to do, they do ... They're just running away from their responsibility."

Closing the school, she says, is unfair to both teachers and students. "They shouldn't suffer. Not like this."

The union says it will be pursuing "every legal action possible to prevent the closure of the school" and that teachers remain ready to meet the employer at the bargaining table to negotiate a fair collective agreement.

"To date, the employer has stated it is too busy to bargain, restricted its availability and cancelled future bargaining dates," the union said. School management claims it has met with the union three times in the last month.

For Mustafa, the issue comes down to the need for leadership within Muslim institutions to better reflect the growing community.

"This is something that I'm not shy about saying… Our institutions are often being governed by the pioneers of our community, the elders, basically those that are the first-generation Canadians who really came to this country without any infrastructure."

But while he credits those forerunners for having created institutions like the Islamic Foundation from the ground up, he worries the next generation isn't being represented by the so-called old guard.

"There has been very little in my opinion in terms of passing on some of the powers and leadership to the newer generation, to women, and to be able to get more diversity," he said.

"If we don't have an open dialogue on governance and excellence, we'll be living with those same paradigms and not sort of, growing up."