A woman accused of threatening employees at a Canadian Tire store in Scarborough, Ont., with a knife last month is now charged with terrorism-related offences, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police say.

Rehab Dughmosh, 32, had previously been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon.

Dughmosh now faces 14 terror-related charges under Section 83.2 of the Criminal Code, federal Crown prosecutor Howard Piafsky told CBC News.

Most of those charges mirror the woman's earlier charges, Piafsky said, but those actions are now alleged to have been undertaken "for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group."

The charges laid Tuesday include one of participating in terrorist activity.

That charge relates to Dughmosh allegedly travelling to Turkey and attempting to enter Syria in April 2016.

Last month, Dughmosh appeared in a Toronto court where she pledged her allegiance to ISIS.

"I am pledged to the leaders of the believers, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi," Dughmosh said in reference to the leader of the Islamic State.

An employee at the store, located in Cedarbrae Mall, was injured, but the injuries were non-life-threatening, Toronto police said.

Dughmosh continues to refuse legal counsel.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 21 at 10 a.m.