Only five months ago, life for Isaiah Witt seemed to be taking a turn for the better — precisely three times better, he wrote in a journal entry at the time.

For most of his 15 years, Witt wrote in the journal, he would have rated life at a two. But by May of 2017, his mother, Stephanie, had a found a new job. And the young teen had found the gym, one of the places he felt most at home.

Life was looking more like a six, he wrote.

​That entry was read aloud at an outdoor ceremony at the Bethany Baptist Church in Toronto's Beach community as friends and family gathered to lay Witt to rest, white balloons in hand as they wiped away tears.

'Hit the community hard'

But while things appeared to be looking up for Witt, his life was cut short last Saturday when he was fatally stabbed at an East York playground in what the pastor overseeing the memorial described Friday as "a robbery gone bad."

Police have not said what prompted the stabbing and are still investigating what happened to the Grade 10 Wexford Collegiate student Saturday night at Stan Wadlow Park.

A caller reported a large group confronting a smaller group in the playground near Woodbine and Cosburn avenues. Officers found Witt was among two victims suffering stab wounds. Both were rushed to a trauma centre, but Witt died shortly after, leaving his tight-knit community reeling.

"It's really hit the community hard," said one of the ceremony's organizers, Cindy Fuller.

"I'm on a number of different Facebook groups in the area ... And just the messages I got the other day, I can't tell you how many. I literally went through four phone batteries in a day just from messages from people just saying how devastated they were that a child this young was killed in the park."

'No manual' for grief

Earlier this week, two young men, ages 18 and 19, were charged with second-degree murder. Two others who had been taken into custody were released, police said.

Now, part of the task of helping the community heal falls to Pastor Jim Parker.

"There's no manual for it," he admits.

"It doesn't make sense. We'll never understand. Why someone would do something that hateful?"

For now, those who knew him are focusing on remembering Witt through the life he lived and the way he loved those closest to him.

"Positive," "strong," and "independent" were just some of the words those in attendance Friday used to describe the 15-year-old, sending him off with a release of those white balloons.

"To quote Isaiah," one of the speakers said, "'if we turned all our of our hate into electricity, we would light up the world"'