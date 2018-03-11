The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade made its way through the city on Sunday.

Participants, decked out in green, lined the route for the 31st St. Patrick's Day Parade — east on Bloor Street, turning south on Yonge Street and finally west on Queen Street, finishing at the parade reviewing stand at Nathan Phillips Square.

Sandra Stuckless, whose grandfather was Irish, said she brought her children to the parade so they could experience the excitement.

"It's fun, it's exciting, it's a day to celebrate your Irish heritage," she told CBC Toronto.

Patrick Sherlock said he brought his kids to be part of history.

"This is a big deal. We live in a city with so many different ethnicities, and it's a celebration of what Toronto is all about," she said.

Newly elected leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, Doug Ford, joined Sunday's St. Patrick's Day parade. (James Morrison/CBC)

Still basking in his recent victory, newly elected Ontario Progressive Conservative leader, Doug Ford, joined the parade and took the opportunity to say thanks to supporters while wishing everyone a happy St. Patrick's Day.

For Sorabh Garg, who is visiting from India, it was an opportunity to be Irish, if even for a day.

"It's very beautiful to see different kinds of people from different cultures come together and celebrate each other's culture. So even though I'm not Irish, I'm Irish for a day," he told CBC Toronto.