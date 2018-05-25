Irish community rallies in Toronto, many fly home for historic abortion vote

Many Irish people living in this city have flown home to make their voices heard in Ireland's historic referendum on abortion, while others are showing their support from Toronto.

The vote, which got underway early Friday, will decide whether the country repeals an amendment to its constitution banning abortions except when the mother's life is at risk. The results are expected to be announced on Saturday.

A "yes" vote would open a legal path to abortion for women within the first 12 weeks of a pregnancy. A "no" vote would preserve the status quo.

"This referendum is hugely important, not just for the women of Ireland but for everyone else in Ireland as well," said Sophia Kearns, an Irish woman working in the travel industry in Toronto.

Kearns, who spoke to CBC Toronto Friday on the phone from Ireland, travelled back to her home county of Wicklow last Thursday so she could take part in the vote.

"I believe that women should have the choice to do whatever they decide works for their bodies based on their own situation, their own experience," said Kearns.

"If I do decide to move back to Ireland I want to make sure that the constitution supports [my right to choose] and that the healthcare system supports me as well."

Sophia Kearns travelled from Toronto to Ireland to vote yes in Friday's referendum on abortion. (Submitted by Sophia Kearns)

Ireland is the only western country that still bans abortions.

In 2016, 3,265 women and girls travelled to the UK alone to receive an abortion, according to data from the UK's health department.

Absentee voting is not allowed in the referendum, so many Irish people — expatriates and vacationers alike — have purchased tickets and flown home.

The hashtag #hometovote has been used thousands of times on Twitter, with the majority of posters expressing their support for the "yes" side. However, the hashtag #hometovoteno has also been used.

The referendum has bitterly divided a nation where the historic influence of the Roman Catholic church is waning.

Showing support from across the pond

Not everyone from the "yes" side made it back to Ireland.

Marianna Costello has lived in Toronto for more than two years and, under election rules, is ineligible to vote.

So she and a group of fellow Irish expatriates got together last year to see how they could support the campaign back home.

"What started with a group of six to eight people grew into a group of 15 to 20," said Costello.

"We wanted to do something that would gather the Irish community in Toronto and get them informed and thinking about the referendum that was happening and getting them to have those difficult conversations with people back home who may have been more inclined to say no."

They organized a fundraising event at a Toronto pub on Apr. 29 and raised over $1,000, which they donated to the "Together for Yes" campaign. The group also created a Facebook event to connect others who support repealing the referendum.

Their efforts culminated in a gathering at Nathan Phillips Square on Thursday evening. The theme of the event was "Be my yes," where those who could not vote were asking others to vote "yes" on their behalf.

"For me, it was about appealing to friends of mine who are not really politically engaged to get out and vote for those of us who can't," said Costello.

Costello said many who could not make it back to Ireland wish they were there.

"People definitely feel like they are missing out," she said. "You see so much on social media you feel like you're missing a part of history."