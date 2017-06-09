Ultima Foods is recalling seven Iogo yogurt products because they may contain pieces of plastic.

The Quebec-based company says the items were sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

The products include six 93-millilitre Iogo Nano packs of strawberry, raspberry, vanilla and banana drinkable yogurt.

They also include one-litre Iogo smoothie protein packs with mango, strawberry-raspberry and strawberry flavours.

Ultima triggered the recall and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is now investigating.

The CFIA says the investigation may result in more recalls.

The agency says there have been no reported injuries.