Hundreds of wounded warriors from around the world are in Toronto for the Invictus Games, with Prince Harry on hand to kick off the opening ceremony set for tonight.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Melania Trump will join Harry — the founder of the Games — at the Air Canada Centre for the festivities. The event is sold out, and so is the closing ceremony.

The Games for wounded and sick soldiers, including current and veteran members of the forces, run until Sept. 30. At least 550 competitors from 17 countries are slated to compete in 12 sports.

Harry began the Invictus Games in 2014 as a way to inspire and motivate wounded soldiers on their paths to recovery. Earlier this morning, Harry toured the Centre for Addiction Mental Health (CAMH), where he spoke to physicians and staff about psychological barriers, and their consequences, for veterans suffering physically and mentally.

At a news conference, organizers said that sports fans will "see things you've never, ever seen before" on the field of play.

"These Games aren't about the finish line. These Games are all about making it to the starting line," said Michael Burns, chief executive officer for the Toronto 2017 organizing committee.

"For those who have arrived in and around Toronto in the last few days, that, in and of itself, is a major accomplishment."

Melanie Harris, 42, is set to compete in bioarchery at the Games. She spent 20 years in the armed forces, serving four tours, including two in Afghanistan.

"An international stage like this allows us to share our journeys and to tell those veterans that, 'you are not alone.' Reach out that hand and someone will be there."

Prince Harry, left, meets an athlete from the Denmark wheelchair basketball team during training in the lead-up to the Invictus Games in Toronto on Friday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

All about 'will'

Harris lives with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and lingering pain from a back injury sustained overseas. In 2008 she was assigned to a mutlinational medical unit in Kandahar, Afghanistan, where she carried the wounded and dead on stretchers into the hospital.

The horrors she witnessed there made an inedilable mark. She returned home in a state of inertia.

"I was living without purpose. I needed to believe in myself again, and I needed to be inspired," she said during the news conference.

"These Invictus Games, that's what they did."

Ultimately, Harris said, she'd like to show other people living with injuries, mental or physical, can excel at sports and other physical activity.

"The world of adaptive sports is about will."