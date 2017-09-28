While wheelchair athletes competing in this year's Invictus Games in Toronto are focused on their performance, Dave Caldwell is making sure their equipment is in tip-top shape.

Caldwell calls himself a 'chair guy.' He fixes blown wheelchair tires, faulty straps and everything in between to keep athletes' chairs running smoothly.

"These guys are geared up to play and they all love playing, so it's kind of important for me to get them back in," he said. "That's my number one thing — to keep them playing."

Caldwell got involved in wheelchair sports after his son broke his neck in a diving accident nearly 10 years ago. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Caldwell got involved in wheelchair maintenance a few years ago when his son Cody broke his neck in a diving accident. After Cody underwent surgery to repair his vertebrae, his physiotherapist showed him a documentary called Murderball, which follows the U.S. wheelchair rugby team that competed in the 2004 Paralympic Games.

"Cody said he's playing as soon as he's out of the hospital and able to get in a chair," Caldwell said.

"For us to see his enthusiasm, we got hooked on it too."

Wheelchair rugby player Cody Caldwell, seen here in an interview with CBC Toronto back in 2013.

From that point on, wheelchair rugby has been a family affair. Caldwell maintains the chairs, his wife and oldest son are referees, and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law are scorekeepers.

Caldwell said after volunteering at the 2015 Parapan Am Games in Toronto, getting involved in the Invictus Games was a no-brainer.

"We had so much fun with that and what a very rewarding experience it was," he said. "When they asked us to help out with this we didn't hesitate at all," Caldwell said.

'It's an absolute thrill'

Gary Sjonnesen also looks after athletes' equipment. He's the director of professional clinical services at Ottobock Canada, which fixes and maintains prosthetics and provides orthotic services for the games.

"All of these devices are mechanical and they're prone to breakage and failure, especially at these high-impact events," Sjonnesen said. "So they need support when something goes wrong, and we're here to do that."

Gary Sjonnesen fixes and maintaining prosthetic and orthotic services for the games. (Grant Linton/CBC)

One athlete lost a screw that held his prosthetic together, for example, which Sjonnesen repaired.

"These people are incredible athletes," he said. "I put them on the same level as any other Olympic athlete. They train as hard, they work as hard, and to see them succeed — and to see them succeed on some of the stuff we make — it's just a thrill. It's an absolute thrill."

The Ottobock team received a visit Wednesday from Anthony Pone, an American athlete who has won two gold medals so far in these games for shotput and discus. Pone is a retired U.S. army specialist and uses the Ottobock X3, a state-of-the-art prosthetic leg.

Anthony Pone shows off his two gold medals in shotput and discus. (Grant Linton/CBC)

While the Ottobock team congratulated Pone for his success in the games, he in turn congratulated them.

"Y'all make great stuff," he told them.

"I'm able to walk again. That was something that was taken from me in my accident in 2002."

The Invictus Games runs until Sept. 30 in Toronto.