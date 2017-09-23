The Invictus Games opening ceremony is set for tonight in Toronto.

Prince Harry — the Games founder — along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Kathleen Wynne will be among those attending the ceremonies at the Air Canada Centre.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a way to inspire and motivate wounded soldiers on their paths to recovery.

The Games for wounded and sick soldiers, including current and veteran members of the forces, run until September 30th.

At least 550 competitors from 17 countries are slated to compete

in 12 sports.