Sunday marks the first day of competition for the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were on hand Saturday night for the opening ceremonies, which featured performers including Sarah McLachlan and Alessia Cara.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a way to help wounded veterans with their recovery.

About 550 athletes are expected to take part in the Games in Toronto over the next week.

Britain's Prince Harry speaks during the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Saturday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)