An interim board overseeing the Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) appointed an interim president Monday at its first meeting since city council voted to suspend TPA board members over a questionable land deal.

Andy Koropeski, vice-president of operations for the TPA, is filling in as president while an independent investigation is underway.

A report by Toronto's auditor general, Beverly Romeo-Beehler, found that the parking authority almost spent $2.5 million more than it needed to on a deal for a piece of land near Finch Avenue West and Highway 400, because they relied on information provided by a lobbyist and a consultant rather than independent experts.

In the meantime, a committee consisting of City Manager Peter Wallace, Deputy City Manager Giuliana Carbone and Chief Corporate Officer Josie Scioli is overseeing the group.