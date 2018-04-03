Inquest scheduled into death of homeless man Grant Faulkner

An inquest has been scheduled into the death of a homeless man who died in January 2015 when his makeshift shelter caught fire on a cold winter night.

The province says the inquest will examine the events surrounding Grant "Gunner" Faulkner's death and a jury may make recommendations to help prevent similar deaths.

The inquest will start on June 11 at 9 a.m. at the Forensic Services and Coroner's Complex in Toronto.

Ontario has announced that Dr. David Eden will be the inquest coroner with Prabhu Rajan and Troy Harrison acting as counsel to the coroner.

The inquest is expected to hear from about 15 witnesses and is anticipated to take five days to complete.

Faulkner was 49 at the time of his death and died in a fire inside a wooden shack in a Scarborough industrial park.