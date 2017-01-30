The family of a mentally-ill inmate who died during a physical altercation with his guards last month wants to know why investigating officers have not yet laid charges in their son's death.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service acknowledged Monday that Soleiman Faqiri stopped breathing on Dec. 15 as at least two guards used physical force against him inside an Ontario jail.

Faqiri, 30, had been in custody at Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., awaiting a mental health assessment, his family told CBC Toronto in December.

He had been in solitary confinement when he died, they allege.

Faqiri had been in solitary confinement at the Central East Correction Centre when he died, his family alleges. (Google Streetview)

Officials tried to revive Faqiri after he lost all vital signs, according to the statement released by the investigating police agency.

They were unsuccessful, however, and the 30-year-old died in his cell.

At the time, the Faqiris did not receive any explanation about either the moments leading up their son's death or about the condition they found him in.

The Ajax man's family alleges Faqiri's face appeared covered in bruises when they were allowed to see his body. A gash split the man's forehead as well, the family said.

Awaiting autopsy results

Part of the investigation relies on the findings of the provincial Coroner's Office, Kawartha Lakes Police said.

The provincial coroner conducted an autopsy following Faqiri's death, the results of which will not be ready for at least another six weeks, police say.

But the man's family say they want to know why police are waiting for the autopsy before laying charges, arguing that the report will show only the physical cause of Faqiri's death, their lawyer Nader Hassan told CBC Toronto.

The investigating officers should be able to determine whether the guards' intent or actions could warrant charges with the evidence they already have, Hassan said.

The lawyer said Faqiri's family will petition the province for an inquest if the guards are not prosecuted.

Calls to the Kawartha Lakes police detachment for a response have not yet been returned.

Instead, the police statement alluded to needing to more time.

"Our investigation is still in the process of evaluating evidence and determining if there is any criminal intent that contributed to the death of Mr Faqiri," the statement reads.

Many questions remain for family

It remains unclear exactly how many jail guards were there at the time Faqiri died. The police statement says only that "multiple correctional officers" took part in the "physical altercation".

It's also unclear what sparked the encounter.

Jail staff knew Faqiri had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2005 and that a judge had ordered a mental health assessment, his brother Yusuf Faqiri told CBC Toronto.

Yusuf Faqiri says jail staff knew that his brother had a pending mental health assessment. (Nick Boisvert/CBC)

Yusuf Faqiri would not say what led to his brother being taken into custody last month.

Faqiri was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault and another count of uttering threats of death and bodily harm.

Those charges were stayed after the man's death.