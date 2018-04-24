Court documents identify 13 injured in deadly van attack

As Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., appeared in court Tuesday on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder, CBC News obtained court documents that identify 13 of the 14 people who were injured in Monday's attack.

They are the following:

Sammantha Samson

Samantha Peart

Morgan McDougall

Mavis Justino

Catherine Riddell

Aleksandra Kozhevinikova

Amir Kiumarsi

Yunsheng Tian

Jun Seok Park

Amaresh Tesfamariam

So Ra

Beverly Smith

Robert Anderson

90-year-old among injured

Vadim Kozhevnikova told CBC's Here and Now his 90-year-old mother, Aleksandra Kozhevinikova, will have to undergo surgery after being injured in the attack.

"I think she is lucky that she is still alive. Her hip is broken, the doctor says. But today she feels a little better because of medical treatment," Vadim said.

He added that his mother was born in Russia and worked in a plant during the Second World War but now lives near Yonge and Finch. She was out shopping on Monday when she was injured but is struggling to remember exactly what happened.

"She even doesn't remember what she was doing," he said. "Everything happened so quick, she [doesn't] remember anything."

Memorial grows on Yonge near Finch

On Tuesday, a memorial of flowers, candles and posters grew on Yonge Street near Finch Avenue where the attack occurred, and the city observed a moment of silence for those who died and were injured in the attack.

Among those who visited the memorial were Mayor John Tory and Premier Kathleen Wynne, who wrote condolence messages to the victim's families and laid bouquets of flowers.

Sunnybrook Hospital said Monday that 10 victims were transported to its trauma centre. Two of those are among the dead, while five are in critical condition and three are in serious condition. The hospital's emergency department had been locked down as a precaution, Sunnybrook said.

Police have not yet confirmed the names and ages of the victims and are appealing to the public for help with identifying some of the dead. Anne Marie D'Amico, an employee at Invesco, a U.S.-based investment management firm was the first of the dead to be identified.

Two Koreans are also believed to be among the dead. Citing a South Korean government official, Yonhap news agency says two nationals were killed and another seriously injured.

Three Koreans have not been accounted for since the van attack, the news agency reported. The reports have not been independently verified by CBC News.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that Minassian may face a 14th count of attempted murder.

Some roads in the Yonge and Finch area remain closed and some transit service is disrupted as a result of the attack as police continue their investigation. Roads are expected to reopen and transit service is expected to resume later this evening.