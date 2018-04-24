Court documents identify 13 injured in deadly van attack
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is treating 5 patients in critical condition, 3 in serious condition
As Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., appeared in court Tuesday on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder, CBC News obtained court documents that identify 13 of the 14 people who were injured in Monday's attack.
They are the following:
- Sammantha Samson
- Samantha Peart
- Morgan McDougall
- Mavis Justino
- Catherine Riddell
- Aleksandra Kozhevinikova
- Amir Kiumarsi
- Yunsheng Tian
- Jun Seok Park
- Amaresh Tesfamariam
- So Ra
- Beverly Smith
- Robert Anderson
90-year-old among injured
Vadim Kozhevnikova told CBC's Here and Now his 90-year-old mother, Aleksandra Kozhevinikova, will have to undergo surgery after being injured in the attack.
He added that his mother was born in Russia and worked in a plant during the Second World War but now lives near Yonge and Finch. She was out shopping on Monday when she was injured but is struggling to remember exactly what happened.
"She even doesn't remember what she was doing," he said. "Everything happened so quick, she [doesn't] remember anything."
Memorial grows on Yonge near Finch
On Tuesday, a memorial of flowers, candles and posters grew on Yonge Street near Finch Avenue where the attack occurred, and the city observed a moment of silence for those who died and were injured in the attack.
Among those who visited the memorial were Mayor John Tory and Premier Kathleen Wynne, who wrote condolence messages to the victim's families and laid bouquets of flowers.
Police have not yet confirmed the names and ages of the victims and are appealing to the public for help with identifying some of the dead. Anne Marie D'Amico, an employee at Invesco, a U.S.-based investment management firm was the first of the dead to be identified.
Three Koreans have not been accounted for since the van attack, the news agency reported. The reports have not been independently verified by CBC News.
Police said Tuesday afternoon that Minassian may face a 14th count of attempted murder.
Some roads in the Yonge and Finch area remain closed and some transit service is disrupted as a result of the attack as police continue their investigation. Roads are expected to reopen and transit service is expected to resume later this evening.