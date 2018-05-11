Skip to Main Content
Injured Humboldt Broncos player Kaleb Dahlgren signs with York University's hockey team

One of the hockey players who was injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is taking his first steps to getting back on the ice.

Dahlgren, 20, is hoping to start playing for the York University Lions hockey team by the fall

Kaleb Dahlgren came up with the idea of Dahlgren's Diabeauties. (Submitted by Kaleb Dahlgren)

He's hoping to attend the university in the fall, but it will depend on his recovery from injuries sustained in the April 6 crash.

Dahlgren suffered a fractured skull, a puncture wound in his head, a brain injury and six broken vertebrae in his neck and back, but the university has told him he can start whenever he's ready.
Humboldt Broncos crash survivor Kaleb Dahlgren is on a long road to recovery — one Dahlgren sees ending with him playing hockey again. 4:58

One of Dahlgren's coaches, Mark Cross, played with the York Lions from 2011 until 2016.

Cross was one of 16 people killed last month when the Broncos bus and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan.

