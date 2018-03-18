A suspected case of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Barrie home has claimed the life of an infant and left two people, one adult and one child in hospital, according to Barrie Fire.

Emergency crews responded to a medical call just before 8:30 a.m. in the Yonge and D'Ambrosio neighbourhood of Barrie.

"Upon arrival, [firefighters] found high levels of carbon monoxide in the home," said Samantha Hoffman, a spokesperson with Barrie Fire. Crews found the three occupants, a mother and her two children, a three-year-old and 10-month-old, unresponsive.

The mother and three-year-old child have since been transported to a hospital in Toronto for further treatment, Hoffman told CBC Toronto.

"The father came home from work and found them, and called 9-1-1," Hoffman said, adding there was no working carbon monoxide alarm in the home.

In 2014, the government of Ontario passed new regulations making it mandatory for all households to have carbon monoxide alarms near all sleeping areas.

"The big thing is to make sure that everybody has working carbon monoxide alarm outside of their sleeping area," Hoffman added.