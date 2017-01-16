A construction worked has been pronounced dead after emergency crews found him trapped him inside a piece of machinery in Toronto on Monday afternoon.

Both Toronto paramedics and firefighters tried to rescue the man after he was found without any signs of life shortly after 4 p.m. at a construction site near Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East.

It's unclear exactly what type of equipment was involved. Neither a spokesman for police nor the deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services could say.

Const. David ​Hopkinson also said he could not provide the man's age or say where he had been working.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been contacted to conduct an investigation, Hopkinson said.