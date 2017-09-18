A worker who fell two floors to his death at Toronto's Eaton Centre on Friday was installing stairs for a store, says the Ontario Ministry of Labour.

The ministry said in an email on Monday that the worker was one of two who fell from the second floor. The other worker suffered minor injuries.

"Two workers were working on the interior of a store installing stairs when they fell from the second floor," the ministry said.

EeStairs, a company that designs, constructs and installs staircases, had employed the man and the company managing the construction site is Structure Corp., the ministry said.

The ministry, however, could not confirm whether accident occurred outside or inside of the mall.

It has ordered the construction company not to disturb the scene.

Two ministry inspectors and a ministry engineer were on the site on Monday.

"What happened at the time of the incident is under investigation," the ministry said.

Worker died in hospital

Toronto police said the worker who died was 34 and he fell at a construction site at 290 Yonge St., near Yonge-Dundas Square.

Police said he was taken in life-threatening condition to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He is believed to have fallen about seven metres or 25 feet.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to the scene at about 12:50 p.m.

The ministry said when it is notified of a workplace accident, a ministry inspector is sent promptly to the scene to begin an investigation.

It said it investigates all reported workplace incidents and fatalities to try to determine the cause and to recommend measures that could prevent future accidents.

During its investigation, the ministry said it may call upon experts. Its investigation may include a detailed examination of the location where the death occurred, and if necessary, testing of any equipment involved.

In an investigation, the ministry said it will interview witnesses, co-workers, supervisors and employers.