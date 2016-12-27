Many in Toronto's Indian diaspora community are scrambling to exchange two high-denomination notes before they become little more than paper.

The deadline to turn in 500- and 1,000-rupee Indian notes is just three days away, thanks to a surprise November decision by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap them.

He says it is an attempt to combat the prevalence of untaxed "black money" in that country because of counterfeiting and money laundering. New 500- and 2,000-rupee notes have been issued in their place.

But in the Toronto area, where people of Indian descent make up about 12 per cent of the population, there are few options for those desperate to meet the Dec. 30 deadline.

"They're stuck with them now because no institutions in Canada related to Indian banks are accepting them," said Saravdeep Sethi, who runs a cash-for-gold shop in Brampton.

"Even I won't take it because it's not legal tender. I can't accept it," Sethi said. "I'm not going back to India soon, so it's going to be paper for me."

Limited conversion options

The currency converter says he's received about five calls a day since the the announcement with around 25 people coming each week trying to offload the notes.

In India, people have lined up by the hundreds, desperate to turn in their soon-to-be worthless bills.

Not to be stuck with the bills themselves, money shops here and even State Bank of India wouldn't take them either.

Days after the announcement, TD Bank said all Canadian banks, including its branches, are unable to process, buy or sell transactions of Indian rupees. The Royal Bank of Canada said it would be unable to buy or sell rupees in any denomination until it is given details on when the new banknotes are available and in circulation.

Unable to find a way to exchange his notes, Dalbir Hothi decided to take matters into his own hands on a recent three-week visit to family in India.

A spike in tourism

He says that when he landed there, he couldn't even buy a coffee at the airport because none of the shops wanted to risk being left with the bills.

Hothi braved the lineups to get his currency exchanged before the deadline, but he thinks non-resident Indians like him should be given an extension to have their currency exchanged.

Unable to find a way to exchange his notes, Dalbir Hothi decided to take matters into his own hands on a recent three-week visit to family in India. (CBC)

But the scramble has been a boon to India's tourism industry, which has saen a four per cent bump in Canadian travellers last month compared to the same period last year, according to the director of Bloor Street-based Indian Tourism, Anil Oraw.

For his part, Hothi says that despite the Indian government's attempts to quell pushback on its decision, the move was a major miscalculation.

"Quick decisions are never good ones," he said.

"They said everything should be solved in a few days. I was there for three weeks. Nothing is solved."

Those who miss the Dec. 30 deadline have until March 31 to file an application to turn in their old notes with a declaration form.