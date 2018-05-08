In photos: Here are Toronto's cherry blossoms in all their swoon-worthy glory

Toronto's cherry blossoms are in full bloom and their presence is making for some dreamy landscapes around the city.

If you haven't been out to see them yet, the Japanese sakura trees are set to reach peak bloom levels between May 9 and 14.

That's after a late start to spring that delayed the blossoming until warm weather arrived.

And while a violent windstorm threatened to ruin blossom season, most of the blooms managed to remain unscathed — a welcome outcome for Torontonians looking to take in the swoon-worthy sights, and celebrate the fact that spring has finally sprung in this city.

Here's a sample from across the city of the cherry blossoms in all their glory.