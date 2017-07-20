A driver has been charged with impaired driving after a collision early Thursday morning at Yonge Street and York Mills Road.

After receiving a call about the collision shortly before 2 a.m., Toronto police arrived at the intersection and discovered that a single vehicle had hit a hydro pole.

The collision led to road and lane closures in the surrounding area. (Michael Cole/ CBC)

The driver of the SUV has been arrested for impaired driving and is now facing charges, say police.

The age and gender of the driver is not known at this time.

Several hydro wires were taken down as a result of the collision, closing York Mills Road east and west bound, and reducing Yonge Street to one lane heading north.